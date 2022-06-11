Auburn hosts 16th Annual Summer Night Downtown Art Walk

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Summer Night Downtown Art Walk was held in downtown Auburn.

People got to enjoy works of art from local and regional artists, live music and more.

It was the 16th year for this event.

The festival transformed Downtown Auburn into its very own art district.

Downtown merchants and restaurants remained open after regular business hours, and people of all ages were encouraged to take advantage of the excellent opportunity to shop, dine and relax while enjoying the arts.

“We just wanted an event in the middle of summer to really bring out the community and the local community who lives here to come and have a good evening. All of our retailers are open late. Our restaurants are open late. We have over 63 vendors, a children’s craft area, we’ve got all kinds of entertainers.”

