Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Convicted sex offender sought in LaGrange robbery incident

Tracy Green is wanted in connection to a LaGrange robbery incident.
Tracy Green is wanted in connection to a LaGrange robbery incident.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a convicted sex offender who’s wanted in connection to a Friday evening robbery incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery that happened in the 900 block of Park Avenue. Following an investigation, police determined the suspect, Tracy Green, came to the residence of his friend and asked to borrow money.

Police say the victim agreed to give Green a few dollars. As he handed the money to the suspect, Green allegedly slapped the victim’s hands and arms, causing him to drop his wallet and all of his money. Police say Green then took all of the victim’s money and left on foot.

According to police, Green is on felony probation for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man dead after shooting on 10th Avenue S in Phenix City
1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell
Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus

Latest News

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Victim identified, deputy on leave after deadly crash involving RCSO vehicle
Talbot County authorities are searching for Jatyvin Kelly of Taylor County.
Man wanted for questioning in Talbot County shooting investigation
Auburn hosts 16th Annual Summer Night Downtown Art Walk
Miss Georgia Competition hosts “Meet the Crown” event in Columbus