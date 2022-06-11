Convicted sex offender sought in LaGrange robbery incident

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a convicted sex offender who’s wanted in connection to a Friday evening robbery incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery that happened in the 900 block of Park Avenue. Following an investigation, police determined the suspect, Tracy Green, came to the residence of his friend and asked to borrow money.

Police say the victim agreed to give Green a few dollars. As he handed the money to the suspect, Green allegedly slapped the victim’s hands and arms, causing him to drop his wallet and all of his money. Police say Green then took all of the victim’s money and left on foot.

According to police, Green is on felony probation for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

