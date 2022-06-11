Man wanted for questioning in Talbot County shooting investigation

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in a recent shooting investigation.

Jatyvin Kelly, of Taylor County, GA, is being sought for questioning in reference to a shooting that happened in Woodland on May 14, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-665-8681.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.