Man wanted for questioning in Talbot County shooting investigation
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in a recent shooting investigation.
Jatyvin Kelly, of Taylor County, GA, is being sought for questioning in reference to a shooting that happened in Woodland on May 14, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-665-8681.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.