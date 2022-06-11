Business Break
Man wanted for questioning in Talbot County shooting investigation

Talbot County authorities are searching for Jatyvin Kelly of Taylor County.
Talbot County authorities are searching for Jatyvin Kelly of Taylor County.(Source: Talbot County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in a recent shooting investigation.

Jatyvin Kelly, of Taylor County, GA, is being sought for questioning in reference to a shooting that happened in Woodland on May 14, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-665-8681.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

