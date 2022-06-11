Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MCSD’s JROTC Lighthouse Brigade holds graduation ceremony

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Muscogee County School District’s JROTC Lighthouse Brigade held its graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Columbus State University’s auditorium.

The JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge 2022 lasted all week from June 5 through 10.

JROTC leadership says participants have been working hard all week long.

“They’re tired because they’ve been going through the whole week, waking up probably 4:30/5:00 in the morning through 9:30 in the evening. And they have different physical challenges as well- but they’re excited. Some of them don’t want to go home. But again, this is a time where they actually had the chance to apply their leadership skills they acquired throughout the year- you know, as far as the JROTC curriculum and put it into practice,” said LTC Louis Hernandez.

A total of 19 schools across the Chattahoochee Valley participated in the program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell
32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9

Latest News

Juvenile robbery arrest leads to hours-long manhunt in Opelika
Juvenile robbery arrest leads to hours-long manhunt in Opelika
MCSD’s JROTC Lighthouse Brigade holds graduation ceremony
MCSD’s JROTC Lighhouse Brigade holds graduation ceremony
Rugby tournament returns to Columbus for 39th year
Rugby tournament returns to Columbus for 39th year
Aniah Blanchard’s family host second self-defense event in Birmingham
Aniah Blanchard’s family host second self-defense event in Birmingham