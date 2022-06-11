MCSD’s JROTC Lighthouse Brigade holds graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Muscogee County School District’s JROTC Lighthouse Brigade held its graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Columbus State University’s auditorium.

The JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge 2022 lasted all week from June 5 through 10.

JROTC leadership says participants have been working hard all week long.

“They’re tired because they’ve been going through the whole week, waking up probably 4:30/5:00 in the morning through 9:30 in the evening. And they have different physical challenges as well- but they’re excited. Some of them don’t want to go home. But again, this is a time where they actually had the chance to apply their leadership skills they acquired throughout the year- you know, as far as the JROTC curriculum and put it into practice,” said LTC Louis Hernandez.

A total of 19 schools across the Chattahoochee Valley participated in the program.

