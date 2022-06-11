Miss Georgia Competition hosts “Meet the Crown” event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ninety-one candidates are participating in this year’s Miss Georgia Competition.

Earlier this evening, the community got a chance to meet the competing women in the Fountain City.

The “Meet the Crown” event was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Before unveiling all the contestants, District 3 Councilman Bruce Huff presented a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Skip Henderson’s office, declaring next week as Miss Georgia Competition Week.

2021′s winners, Miss Georgia Karson Pennington and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Wright, also supported today’s event.

The contestants also visited a local nonprofit, Girls Inc.

Afterward, they attended Miss Georgia’s first welcome dinner.

“Well, of course, we’re ecstatic that so many girls are interested in this organization and wants to pursue their educational studies. Karson Pennington’s main goal this year, Miss Georgia 20-21, was to grow Miss Georgia. And she set out that goal, and she has succeeded with that goal,” said Executive Director Trina Pruitt.

This year, they will be giving away $14,000 more than last year.

The two winners will then compete in Miss America in August.

Because there are so many new participants, the competition will also feature a newcomer’s preliminary talent award. The official competition kicks off on June 15 at the River Center.

