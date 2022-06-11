Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rubgy tournament returns to Columbus for 39th year

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This Saturday, 12 rugby teams face off in what they call one of the game’s biggest tournaments right here in Columbus.

Dubbed “Hotter than Hell 7′s”, it’s Georgia’s longest-running 7′s tournament marking the 39th year.

The Columbus/Fort Benning Cruise-a-Matics is hosting this year’s event.

The Columbus team has played in the Chattahoochee Valley for over 35 years.

The team is composed of a mixture of civilians and military soldiers playing in the Georgia Rugby Union. The group says that Saturday’s free event is open to the public, and it is easy to catch on to the game.

“I explain the game to people that’ve never played before as ultimate frisbee, soccer and football mixed in together,” said Larry Wimberly, team captain.

Team member Aaron Wolaver added, “Taco Tuesday’s Food Truck will be here. We’ll have bouncy houses, and whenever the games aren’t going on, we’re also going to have games back here for kids to play. Vendors will be out here.”

You can catch the kickoff Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cruise-a-Matic’s home field at 1904 Blanchard Boulevard. Matches will last into the late afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell
32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9

Latest News

Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Public Works Department to complete 96-gallon cart deliveries in Columbus
Golf ball
Charity golf event raises funds for college scholarships for Phenix City Schools students
Parks and Rec holds 3rd Annual Fishing Rodeo in Phenix City