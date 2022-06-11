Rubgy tournament returns to Columbus for 39th year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This Saturday, 12 rugby teams face off in what they call one of the game’s biggest tournaments right here in Columbus.

Dubbed “Hotter than Hell 7′s”, it’s Georgia’s longest-running 7′s tournament marking the 39th year.

The Columbus/Fort Benning Cruise-a-Matics is hosting this year’s event.

The Columbus team has played in the Chattahoochee Valley for over 35 years.

The team is composed of a mixture of civilians and military soldiers playing in the Georgia Rugby Union. The group says that Saturday’s free event is open to the public, and it is easy to catch on to the game.

“I explain the game to people that’ve never played before as ultimate frisbee, soccer and football mixed in together,” said Larry Wimberly, team captain.

Team member Aaron Wolaver added, “Taco Tuesday’s Food Truck will be here. We’ll have bouncy houses, and whenever the games aren’t going on, we’re also going to have games back here for kids to play. Vendors will be out here.”

You can catch the kickoff Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cruise-a-Matic’s home field at 1904 Blanchard Boulevard. Matches will last into the late afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.