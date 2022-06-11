Some Columbus residents could see property tax hikes this year
Published: Jun. 11, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government on Friday announced its plan to increase the 2022 property taxes it will impose this year over the rollback millage rate in some areas.
Officials say the following taxing districts would be impacted by the change:
- Urban Services District #1, #5, #6, #7 - 4.00 percent
- Urban Services District #2 - 9.00 percent
Concerned citizens are invited to give their input on the matter during public hearings on June 14 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and June 21 at 9 a.m. Those hearings will be held in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the City Services Center, located at 3111 Citizens Way.
