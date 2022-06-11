Some Columbus residents could see property tax hikes this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government on Friday announced its plan to increase the 2022 property taxes it will impose this year over the rollback millage rate in some areas.

Officials say the following taxing districts would be impacted by the change:

Urban Services District #1, #5, #6, #7 - 4.00 percent

Urban Services District #2 - 9.00 percent

“When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The budget tentatively adopted by the Columbus Consolidated Government requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate.”

Concerned citizens are invited to give their input on the matter during public hearings on June 14 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and June 21 at 9 a.m. Those hearings will be held in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the City Services Center, located at 3111 Citizens Way.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.