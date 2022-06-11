Business Break
Some Columbus residents could see property tax hikes this year

Columbus Consolidated Government building
Columbus Consolidated Government building(Source: Columbus Consolidated Goverment)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government on Friday announced its plan to increase the 2022 property taxes it will impose this year over the rollback millage rate in some areas.

Officials say the following taxing districts would be impacted by the change:

  • Urban Services District #1, #5, #6, #7 - 4.00 percent
  • Urban Services District #2 - 9.00 percent

Concerned citizens are invited to give their input on the matter during public hearings on June 14 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and June 21 at 9 a.m. Those hearings will be held in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the City Services Center, located at 3111 Citizens Way.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

