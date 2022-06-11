Victim identified, deputy on leave after deadly crash involving RCSO vehicle

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly three-vehicle accident that happened Thursday on Highway 165 in Fort Mitchell.

Authorities have identified the victim who sustained fatal injuries as Samuel Perry of Cottonton.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle involved in the crash. That deputy has been placed on paid leave pending the result of the investigation, which is being handled the Phenix City Police Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Perry family during this time of loss of their loved one,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

The case will be presented to a grand jury.

