A Warm Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper-80s and a few showers and storms popping up across the area. Mainly cloudy skies overnight will lead to a mild start to your Sunday with lows in the low-70s before partly cloudy skies warm us up to the mid-90s as we kick off our warm stretch of weather. We keep things somewhat less humid through the weekend, but as we head into the week we will see our humidity values surging across the valley. Really moist air moves in Monday and Tuesday, and it parks overhead throughout the entirety of the work week. With highs in the mid-90s and the intense humidity moving in, our “feels like” temperature will be reaching the upper-90s and maybe even the triple digits. With these excessive heat index values in place, those who work outside will need to be implementing heat safety measures through the end of next week. For now, it looks like a cold front will sweep through Friday night to bring some humidity relief by next weekend, but we will have to keep an eye on that and fine-tune that forecast over the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.