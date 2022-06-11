Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is behind bars in LaGrange after she allegedly drove to her boyfriend’s job, confronted him and struck him with her vehicle.

Officers responded to the incident at the Shell gas station located at 1908 Hamilton Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

After an investigation, police say Angela Morrell drove to the victim’s workplace where she approached him while he was sitting in his vehicle in front of the business.

According to police, the two argued and Morrell became enraged, leading her to intentionally ram the driver’s door of her boyfriend’s vehicle with her vehicle. Authorities say the victim was sitting in the driver seat when it happened. Morrell allegedly backed up while the victim exited his vehicle and accelerated toward him, hitting the vehicle.

The victim is said to have minor injuries to his hand and legs as a result of the incident. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and was captured nearby.

Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and an open container of alcohol while driving. She’s in the Troup County Jail charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, and drug-related offenses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

