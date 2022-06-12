Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn beats Oregon State 7-5 in Game 1 of super regional

Auburn's Cole Foster slides past Oregon State's Gavin Logan to score during the third inning of...
Auburn's Cole Foster slides past Oregon State's Gavin Logan to score during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Auburn's Cole Foster(Amanda Loman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Sonny DiChiara hit a two-run home run, Brody Moore’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third gave Auburn the lead for good and the Tigers bullpen allowed just one run over 8 1/3 innings of relief in their 7-5 win over Oregon State in Game 1 of the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional.

No. 14 seed Auburn (41-19) can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win in Game 2.

Cole Foster scored on Moore’s fly ball to right in the third to make it 5-4. Cooper Hjerpe, a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, was originally scheduled to start for No. 3 seed Oregon State (47-17) but was replaced by Jake Phennigs due to an undisclosed illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash
Child drowns, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job
Columbus Consolidated Government building
Some Columbus residents could see a property tax hike this year

Latest News

Auburn Baseball kicks off 2022 NCAA Tournament
Auburn Baseball kicks off 2022 NCAA Tournament
The Auburn baseball team practices Thursday morning at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA...
Auburn baseball looking to prove itself in NCAA Regional
Balance beam in gymnastics
Auburn gymnastics advances to NCAA Championship finals
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis