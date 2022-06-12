Auburn beats Oregon State 7-5 in Game 1 of super regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Sonny DiChiara hit a two-run home run, Brody Moore’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third gave Auburn the lead for good and the Tigers bullpen allowed just one run over 8 1/3 innings of relief in their 7-5 win over Oregon State in Game 1 of the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional.

No. 14 seed Auburn (41-19) can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win in Game 2.

Cole Foster scored on Moore’s fly ball to right in the third to make it 5-4. Cooper Hjerpe, a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, was originally scheduled to start for No. 3 seed Oregon State (47-17) but was replaced by Jake Phennigs due to an undisclosed illness.

