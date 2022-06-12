Business Break
Chambers County School District implements new student uniform policy

The change was approved at a recent school board meeting.
The change was approved at a recent school board meeting.(Source: Chambers County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - When students in the Chambers County School District return this fall, they’ll be required to wear uniforms.

With a vote of four to two, the change was approved at a recent school board meeting followed by mixed reactions from parents on social media.

“Uniforms will not make children learn better,” one person expressed on Facebook. “It’s a mindset!!!”

“I like the idea of uniforms...It’s cheaper for parents,” said a commentor in favor of the move. “Everywhere in life and sports you are in uniform.”

This district says it made the move to “lessen the impact of socioeconomic differences” as it restructures and consolidates the school district.”

To view the new student uniform policy, click here.

