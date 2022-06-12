Chambers County School District implements new student uniform policy

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - When students in the Chambers County School District return this fall, they’ll be required to wear uniforms.

With a vote of four to two, the change was approved at a recent school board meeting followed by mixed reactions from parents on social media.

“Uniforms will not make children learn better,” one person expressed on Facebook. “It’s a mindset!!!”

“I like the idea of uniforms...It’s cheaper for parents,” said a commentor in favor of the move. “Everywhere in life and sports you are in uniform.”

This district says it made the move to “lessen the impact of socioeconomic differences” as it restructures and consolidates the school district.”

