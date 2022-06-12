Business Break
Child drowns, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake

(Raycom)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A child is dead after and a woman is recovering after drowning-related incidents on West Point Lake, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were dispatched to the incidents near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 40-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing. The victim was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange; deputies say she is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say they were unable to find the second victim, a 13-year-old female. Crews used boat operations to search for the child without success. A dive team with Columbus Fire & Rescue was later requested and began searching for her at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say the victim’s body was recovered by the dive teams around 7 p.m.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says both incidents appear to be a tragic accident. The identities of the victims, both of LaGrange, are being withheld due to on-going family notifications.

