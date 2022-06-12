Columbus to celebrate Juneteenth with several activities, events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has unveiled several events in celebration of Juneteenth and officials are inviting the public to join them.

The new federal holiday is Saturday, June 19, but local festivities will begin sooner with a Juneteenth Unity Week Celebration.

DATE EVENTS Monday, June 13 Proclamation & Press Conference Wednesday, June 15 Oral History Experience Thursday, June 16 Celebration of Arts and Fashion Friday, June 17 Food Truck Friday at Columbus Civic Center

Springer Opera House Presents: The Color Purple Saturday, June 18 Jubilee Day: Columbus Civic Center Sunday, June 19 Juneteenth Praise Fest Monday, June 20 Day of Celebration and Service Wednesday, June 29 Dragonfly Trails Mural Unveiling

More than 30 organizations are participating in the activities, according to Councilwoman Toiya Tucker.

Rob Landers, Columbus Civic Center director, said the planned events are about “educating and celebrating the national holiday.”

