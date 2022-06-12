Columbus to celebrate Juneteenth with several activities, events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has unveiled several events in celebration of Juneteenth and officials are inviting the public to join them.
The new federal holiday is Saturday, June 19, but local festivities will begin sooner with a Juneteenth Unity Week Celebration.
|Monday, June 13
|Proclamation & Press Conference
|Wednesday, June 15
|Oral History Experience
|Thursday, June 16
|Celebration of Arts and Fashion
|Friday, June 17
|Food Truck Friday at Columbus Civic Center
Springer Opera House Presents: The Color Purple
|Saturday, June 18
|Jubilee Day: Columbus Civic Center
|Sunday, June 19
|Juneteenth Praise Fest
|Monday, June 20
|Day of Celebration and Service
|Wednesday, June 29
|Dragonfly Trails Mural Unveiling
More than 30 organizations are participating in the activities, according to Councilwoman Toiya Tucker.
Rob Landers, Columbus Civic Center director, said the planned events are about “educating and celebrating the national holiday.”
