Columbus to celebrate Juneteenth with several activities, events

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has unveiled several events in celebration of Juneteenth and officials are inviting the public to join them.

The new federal holiday is Saturday, June 19, but local festivities will begin sooner with a Juneteenth Unity Week Celebration.

DATEEVENTS
Monday, June 13Proclamation & Press Conference
Wednesday, June 15Oral History Experience
Thursday, June 16Celebration of Arts and Fashion
Friday, June 17Food Truck Friday at Columbus Civic Center
Springer Opera House Presents: The Color Purple
Saturday, June 18Jubilee Day: Columbus Civic Center
Sunday, June 19Juneteenth Praise Fest
Monday, June 20Day of Celebration and Service
Wednesday, June 29Dragonfly Trails Mural Unveiling

More than 30 organizations are participating in the activities, according to Councilwoman Toiya Tucker.

Rob Landers, Columbus Civic Center director, said the planned events are about “educating and celebrating the national holiday.”

To learn about each of the events above, click here.

