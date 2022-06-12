Business Break
Explosive ‘hoax’ prompts evacuation near LaGrange convenience store

Police say a store employee found the item partially buried in the ground behind the building.
Police say a store employee found the item partially buried in the ground behind the building.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police say an explosive hoax prompted an evacuation near a convenience store Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police responded to Speedy Serve, located at 201 Whitesville Road, in reference to a suspicious package. When they arrived, authorities say they went to a small field directly behind the building where a store employee found the item partially buried in the ground.

The area was evacuated after police considered the item to be a potential explosive device. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to the scene and determined the item was counterfeit; it was collected and turned over to the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

