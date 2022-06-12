Fan-favorite peach milkshake returns to Chick-fil-A menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A summer treat for many is set to return to Chick-fil-A restaurants this week.

The fan-favorite peach milkshake will be available at participating locations from June 13 through August 20, the Atlanta-based chain announced.

“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu.”

The beloved dessert has been a hit since Chick-fil-A first introduced it in 2009.

“Our Team Members are consistently asked by guests when their favorite seasonal milkshake, like the Peach Milkshake, will be back on the menu, so we want to continue to make this a yearly tradition for them,” said Neslage.

Along with the milkshake’s return, Neslage says the restaurant chain plans to keep introducing new seasonal flavors.

