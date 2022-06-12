Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heat and Humidity Build for the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast
This Week's Muggy Meter
This Week's Muggy Meter(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs climb to the mid-90s for your Sunday as humidity continues to creep further into the valley throughout the day which will bring us about a 10% coverage of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Humidity will really surge into the region through the work week with the end of the week being the muggiest ahead of a cold front that will move through sometime next weekend. Highs will remain in the mid-90s as we head throughout the rest of the forecast period, and with the heat and humidity around we will keep about a 20-30% coverage of afternoon pop-up storms in the forecast every single day. With the humidity in place, the heat index values are the big story for the week as these “feels like” temperatures will be nearing and possibly surpassing the upper-90s throughout the week. Those who work outside will need to be taking excessive heat precautions with the ultra muggy air that will park over the region this week. Eventually, relief will come in the form of lower humidity, but we are still fine-tuning the timing of exactly when that will reach us.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job
Child drowns, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus

Latest News

Just in time for summer, the Bowers Pool will reopen on June 11 and will feature new amenities.
Quick Heat Up for the End of Our Weekend
Sunset
A Warm Weekend Ahead
Glenn Robertson St. (left) & Edgewood Ave. (right)
May 2022 Rainfall Totals
Your Weekend Forecast!
A Mild Weekend Ahead