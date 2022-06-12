Heat and Humidity Build for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs climb to the mid-90s for your Sunday as humidity continues to creep further into the valley throughout the day which will bring us about a 10% coverage of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Humidity will really surge into the region through the work week with the end of the week being the muggiest ahead of a cold front that will move through sometime next weekend. Highs will remain in the mid-90s as we head throughout the rest of the forecast period, and with the heat and humidity around we will keep about a 20-30% coverage of afternoon pop-up storms in the forecast every single day. With the humidity in place, the heat index values are the big story for the week as these “feels like” temperatures will be nearing and possibly surpassing the upper-90s throughout the week. Those who work outside will need to be taking excessive heat precautions with the ultra muggy air that will park over the region this week. Eventually, relief will come in the form of lower humidity, but we are still fine-tuning the timing of exactly when that will reach us.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.