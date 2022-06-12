Quick Heat Up for the End of Our Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Conditions remained somewhat mild for our Saturday, but Sunday is taking a quick turn to to above average avenue with highs in the mid 90s. Tomorrow’s skies will be similar to today, with rain coverage remaining low at 10%. As we head into the work week things continue to heat up and high temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week. Rain coverage will increase some for your Monday, but so will humidity values. With dewpoints in the mid 70s for the remainder of the week, heat indices will likely slip into the triple digits for most of us. All the added energy in the atmosphere from the heat wave could allow any storms that do pop up this week to be stronger than we’ve been seeing, so make sure you stay weather aware on the WTVM app.

