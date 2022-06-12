Temperatures Soar as We Head Into the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a mild night ahead with temperatures dipping back into the mid 70s across the board and mostly clear skies. However, things heat up quickly into your Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. The temperature story remains the same throughout the week, with the addition of moisture from the gulf. That added moisture will bring our dewpoints up and have “feels like” temperatures crossing into the triple digits, so be wary of this if you have to work outside and stay hydrated! We won’t see much relief in the way of showers, as rain chances remain relatively low with only 20-30% coverage for the remainder of the week. If you do get caught under one of those afternoon storms be aware that they could become strong or severe thanks to the added energy from this heat wave. Stay tuned here and on the WTVM weather app to see when we get some drier air.

