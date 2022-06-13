Business Break
14-year-old LaGrange juvenile arrested, charged with robbery

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old juvenile is arrested and charged with robbery in LaGrange.

On June 12, at about 6:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to Phoenix Landing Apartments on Whitesville Street regarding a robbery.

The Criminal Investigation Section arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered the victim was in a hallway on the second floor of the apartment complex when an unknown male suddenly pushed the victim and snatched their wallet.

The next day, police identified the suspect as a 14-year-old juvenile. He was arrested and charged with robbery by sudden snatch.

The victim suffered minor injuries due to the incident.

If anyone has information, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-83-2603.

