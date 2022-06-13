2 people injured, 2 pets killed in LaGrange house fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire that left two people injured and two dogs dead.

Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to the blaze with one person still inside the structure. That person was able to escape with assistance from officers with the LaGrange Police Department, who arrived before fire units - according to officials.

Both injured parties were transported to a hospital with unknown conditions.

Authorities say damage to the home is estimated to be about $30,000.

