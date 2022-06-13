Business Break
2 people injured, 2 pets killed in LaGrange house fire

Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.(Source: LaGrange Fire Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire that left two people injured and two dogs dead.

Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to the blaze with one person still inside the structure. That person was able to escape with assistance from officers with the LaGrange Police Department, who arrived before fire units - according to officials.

Both injured parties were transported to a hospital with unknown conditions.

Authorities say damage to the home is estimated to be about $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

