450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employers are seeking to fill more than 450 positions this week at a Goodwill hiring event in Columbus.

It will be held this Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B.

Participating employers include the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Burger King, Columbus Consolidated Government, the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say full-time and part-time positions will be available.

