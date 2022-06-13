Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employers are seeking to fill more than 450 positions this week at a Goodwill hiring event in Columbus.

It will be held this Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B.

Participating employers include the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Burger King, Columbus Consolidated Government, the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say full-time and part-time positions will be available.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dead, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job
Columbus Consolidated Government building
Some Columbus residents could see a property tax hike this year

Latest News

Child dead, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
Explosive ‘hoax’ prompts evacuation near LaGrange convenience store
Explosive ‘hoax’ prompts evacuation near LaGrange convenience store
Georgia Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams unveils a teacher pay raise proposal on...
Georgia Democrat Abrams proposes big boost in teacher pay
Police say a store employee found the item partially buried in the ground behind the building.
Explosive ‘hoax’ prompts evacuation near LaGrange convenience store