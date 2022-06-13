Columbus Civic Center kicks off inaugural Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center began celebrations Monday morning for Unity Week ahead of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed federal legislation making June 19th of each year a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth.

“I’m actually just so emotional. I just mentioned that I’m really near tears right now - just seeing a vision come to fruition,” said Councilwoman Toiya Tucker in Columbus. “We have actually a whole week of events. It will get even better in 2023, 2024 and years to come.”

This weeklong event has something for the entire family to enjoy. For the list of events and more details, click HERE.

