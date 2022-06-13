Business Break
Columbus ranks as one of least friendly cities in nation for LGBTQ population

Pride flag(WAFB)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus ranks as one of the least friendly cities in the nation for the LGBTQ population, according to a recent study.

The website LawnStarter.com ranked the nation’s largest cities - nearly 200 of them in total - citing a number of factors from how each city stacks up.

Columbus ranked 185th on the list of the 196 cities. Macon came in dead last. Another major Georgia city, Augusta, ranked low on the list at 188th. Atlanta ranked very high at 6th friendliest for LGBTQ residents. Savannah finished at 132.

The number one city on the list is San Francisco. Birmingham came in at 79th and Tallahassee ranked at number 103.

For the full list, click HERE.

Columbus Civic Center kicks off inaugural Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee
