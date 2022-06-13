Business Break
Columbus State University holds Seniors Walk the Runway fashion event

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The largest, wealthiest and most powerful demographic in the United States is 50 and older - known as the Baby Boom Generation.

That’s why more retailers are focusing their advertisements and products on older Americans. Especially the fashion industry. Where men and women in their 50s and 60s have become the new 30s and 40s - as far as youthfulness goes.

The Class of ‘76 from Columbus High School spoke with Dee Armstrong on the Seniors Walk the Runway event. Those ladies modeled in the fashion show at Columbus State University Saturday morning, June 13.

Below is the full interview:

