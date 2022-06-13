Crews to repair waterline in Smiths Station Wednesday

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews with Smiths Water and Sewer Authority will close the intersection of Lamb Road (Lee Road 242) and Robinson Drive (Lee Road 237) Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

It will be blocked off while crews work to repair a waterline. Work is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET and be completed later in the day.

Drivers should plan to use an alterative route.

