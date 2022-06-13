Doctor from Ala. Dept. of Public Health gives tips on preventing heat illness this summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures are supposed to rise to the triple digits this week, and the Alabama Department of Public Health wants you to take extra precautions when enjoying the summer outdoors.

News Leader 9 spoke with a doctor about some tips on how to prevent your body from heat illness.

According to Dr. Karen Landers, the two ways to beat this summer’s heat are to stay hydrated and cool off with a fan.

It is officially summer, and with these few months comes the blazing summer heat. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, anyone exposed to extreme heat can experience symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Dr. Karen Landers says it’s time everyone wants to be outside, but people need to be aware and take precautions against these rising temperatures.

“I think in order to prevent heat-related health issues is to stay hydrated to limit our time outside in the heat of the days, especially during the middle of the day.”

That is exactly what the mother of two, Mahyria Miller, is doing. She takes her kids early in the morning or late afternoon to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

“They’re really into fruits, so we keep a lot of hydrating fruits on hand like watermelons, melons, pineapple they love to make a smoothie every day.”

Dr. Landers says important items are always to have multiple water bottles or be near a fountain, stay under shade when taking a break from the heat, or wear a hat to protect you. Another handy item is a portable fan to cool you off.

“If a person starts feeling faint or lightheaded or having muscle cramps when their in the heat immediately get out of the heat go inside go to an area where its cool.”

Amory Reeves says she takes her grandkids to the park to get exercise but always keeps an eye on how they are doing in the heat.

“But every 10-12 minutes, well stop, take a quick little water break, sit down for a minute and go right back to it.”

If a person starts feeling faint or lightheaded or having muscle cramps when they’re in the heat, immediately get out of the heat and go inside, but if a person has underlying health problems such as heart, lung or kidney problems or if it’s a young child. Certainly, these symptoms do not resolve very closely after they happen, please seek medical care.

