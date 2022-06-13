Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

The decimal point error took gas station management three hours to fix. (KOVR, SAC_G_D, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KOVR) - People at one California gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents a gallon.

A glitch at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal Thursday. He was able to fill his tank for just 69 cents a gallon.

“I looked at the numbers, and I seen it was 69 cents a gallon... I hit that button, it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low,” Darryl Surita said.

He posted the incredible error to his Instagram page, and word got out fast, with family and friends all getting phone calls.

“It was crazy. It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes,” said Eddie Surita, who filled his tank for $14.

“I started looking around, and everybody had a smile. Everybody had a big smile, and they kinda were not looking at you in your eyes,” Darryl Surita said.

Somehow, the decimal point in the advertised price was mistakenly moved. Instead of $6.99 a gallon for premium, it became 69 cents a gallon.

“I’ve never seen gas this price in my lifetime. Could you imagine that? This is history right here,” Darryl Surita said.

The mistake took gas station management three hours to fix.

The last time gas prices were an average of 69 cents a gallon was 44 years ago in 1978.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child drowns, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job
Columbus Consolidated Government building
Some Columbus residents could see a property tax hike this year

Latest News

The decimal point error took gas station management three hours to fix.
Gas sells for 69 cents after price glitch at Calif. gas station
Capt. John J. Sax, the son of a former Los Angeles Dodgers player, was among five U.S. Marines...
Community honors Marine, 4 colleagues killed in plane crash
This image released by Polk & Co. shows, from left, James Jackson Jr., Jason Veasey, Michael...
‘A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride