Early voting starts in Georgia run-offs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The signs are posted, early voting is open in the state of Georgia.

“We started early voting this morning at 7:30, and we have early voting here at the city service center only until Friday at 5:30,” says Nancy Boren, Director of Elections and Registration.

With a photo ID in hand, it’s an easy and convenient way to get your voice heard without waiting in long lines. It’s something Leslie Reiney and her husband say they felt is needed as some races were very tight.

“We just felt so strongly about the candidates and being new to the county, we also really felt strongly about the seat that was having the run off’s,” says voter Nancy Reiney.

Those facing off for the Republican District 2 congressional seat are Jeremy Hunt and Chris West.

Whoever wins the runoff will face Samford Bishop in the general election in November. Also a run off for the city council district 7 seat, a non-partisan race between Laketha Ashe and Joanne Colge.

The voters today at the city services center say voting is about making change happen.

“I think that this is a very important race. I think we need to determine some new guidelines for our voting, and we need to have some new and fresh people who will be serving our community and our state,” says voter Rebecca Barton. “You got to look at some of the previous things people who have held office has done, and if you feel that the one’s was in office were not doing a good job, you need to find someone who can,” says voter Eddie Brooks, III.

