Fetch Park closed until 5 p.m. due to extreme heat conditions

Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus((Source: WTVM))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you can’t take the heat - stay inside... isn’t that how the saying goes?

This week, the heat is on! According to our Meteorologist Tyler Allender, this week will have highs well into the 90s (generally mid 90s) but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits at times - so please take frequent breaks if you’re outside for any length of time.

With this weather forecast, Fetch Park in Columbus is closed until 5 p.m. due to extreme heat conditions. The good news is that the park is open until 10 p.m. Mondays - Thursdays. So, your pup can get some play time once the heat starts to drop.

Fetch Park is an off-leash dog park and bar that is free for humans to enter and enjoy! The park has a huge play area for the pups and even a splash zone for the dogs to cool off.

The park is located at 1432 5th Avenue in Columbus.

Fraternity awards 8 college-bound students scholarships in Phenix City