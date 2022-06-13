Business Break
Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-ranking official on Fort Benning has been relieved of his duty.

Effective this past Friday, Colonel Alexis Rivera Espada is no longer the Fort Benning Garrison Commander, a role he had for one full year, heading up base operations services.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office says officials made the change after a thorough investigation. They say he has been removed “due to loss of trust and confidence.”

Fort Benning stated they could not confirm any other details.

LTC Yolanda Edwards has now been named the new Garrison Commander.

Public affairs officials said, “The Fort Benning Garrison Commander is responsible for supporting more than 47,500 people who work and train daily at Fort Benning. The Garrison Team cares for the well-being of soldiers, civilians, retirees and their family members.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

