Fraternity awards 8 college-bound students scholarships in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Eight students were awarded a scholarship from the Lambda Mu Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in Phenix City.

A total of $8,000 was given to the winners - each receiving $1,000. The college-bound students earned these scholarships by participating in the fraternity’s annual essay contest.

The chair of the scholarship committee says scholarships are deeply rooted in the fraternity’s history.

“Our scholarship essays that we do annual literally give back and we have raised over the last 4 to 5 years over $20,000,” said Lamar Wagner, scholarship chairman. “I made our main objective to give back to the community and always give back to those that gives back to us.”

“I’m extremely blessed to receive this opportunity and allocating to our future is even so far is as now,” said Dalton Goodwin, University of Alabama bound. “We are seniors in high school and they are willing to devote this much time and resources in the us and it really makes me feel value as a child and as a student.”

The chapter says it’s really important to provide scholarships to the youth and Omega Psi Phi is founded on mandated programs to give back.

