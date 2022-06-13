Ft. Benning to hold annual Independence Celebration, open to public

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is holding its annual Independence Celebration next weekend - and this year, the celebration is open to the public!

The celebration will take place on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. on York Field. The event celebrates our nation’s independence and gives soldiers and families a safe environment to enjoy the event.

Some of the events taking place at the celebration includes a Kids Zone, an aerial demonstrations by the Silver Wings and Fries & Spies and an opportunity to use the 34-foot Airborne jump towers. Food will also be available for purchase on the field.

Not to mention there will be two large stages set up for live music from Runaway June at 6:30 p.m., CeeLo Green at 8 p.m., and Andy Grammer at 9:30 p.m.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band concludes the evening with a performance of a patriotic score choreographed to the largest fireworks show in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Gate access for non-military and non Department of Defense ID cardholders requires vetting for all attendees 18 and older. A request for an “IDC FIREWORKS PASS” can be submitted online. After approval, passes can be picked up beginning June 16 at the Visitor Control Center located just prior to the gate on I-185.

Visitors who do not pre-apply for an “IDC FIREWORKS PASS” must use the Special Events Gate on Benning Road just past the National Infantry Museum beginning at 4 p.m. on June 25 to get vetted.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone 18 or older must have a state or federal ID.

