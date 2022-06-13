Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heat Indices Stay in the Triple Digits

WTVM Editorial 06/08/22: Too Few Public Pools
WTVM Editorial 06/08/22: Too Few Public Pools
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot start to the work week with highs today in the mid-to-upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures crossing the triple digit threshold. Conditions remain the same for your Tuesday, with the addition of increased rain coverage. A heat advisory has been issued and remains in effect until 8pm EDT tomorrow, so make sure you keep heat safety protocols in mind and stay hydrated. Rain chances go back down Wednesday to coverage of 20-30%. The story remains the same through the end of your work week, with the possibility of humidity relief by the weekend with a cold front bringing in drier air. However, temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s into your next work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dead, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash
Columbus Consolidated Government building
Some Columbus residents could see a property tax hike this year
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job

Latest News

Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park closed until 5 p.m. due to extreme heat conditions
Very hot and humid this week. Please stay hydrated!
Very hot and humid workweek
A very hot and humid week is on tap with a few pop up storms from time to time.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally, 10 degrees or more above...
Temperatures Soar as We Head Into the Work Week