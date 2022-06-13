Heat Indices Stay in the Triple Digits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot start to the work week with highs today in the mid-to-upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures crossing the triple digit threshold. Conditions remain the same for your Tuesday, with the addition of increased rain coverage. A heat advisory has been issued and remains in effect until 8pm EDT tomorrow, so make sure you keep heat safety protocols in mind and stay hydrated. Rain chances go back down Wednesday to coverage of 20-30%. The story remains the same through the end of your work week, with the possibility of humidity relief by the weekend with a cold front bringing in drier air. However, temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s into your next work week.

