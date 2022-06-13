Business Break
Lee County sheriff warns residents of new juror scam

(reina flores)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new juror scam is making its way through Lee County.

Residents are receiving calls and emails claiming that they failed to appear for jury duty and are demanding personal information and money.

These calls will sound legitimate, impersonating an officer from an agency. The call will appear to be an actual phone number, but the person on the other side spoofs it to their number, meaning they intercept the number, making you think it is real.

They will ask you for money or personal information, leading to identify fraud. These are all signs of a scam.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says no one will ever call you for personal information. If they do, it’s a scam and immediately hang up and block the number. This goes for emails too.

“Anytime you get an email offering you money or prizes something of value, stop and think, have you ever been in contact with these people generally, the answer is no. Just do not, I repeat, do not give personal information, especially any financial information to anyone that calls you on the phone.”

If you receive one of these calls or emails, notify the Lee County district attorney’s office at info@leecountyda.org or 334-737-3432

