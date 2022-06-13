Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local churches, organizations gather to pray for the city in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several churches across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered over the weekend to pray for the city leaders and first responders.

Pray for the City took place in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Special prayers went up for city officials, EMS, police and for those committing crime and those affected.

News Leader 9 spoke to some of the people attending and they say prayer changes things.

“Columbus is a city of believers and we believe that if we come together as one body as well people with the same mindset, if you want change we have to pray for change,” said Neashada Agbasi.

“I think that everybody knows what’s occurring around the world and what’s affecting out city so I think it’s important to have these kind of events and cover these kind of events,” said Juan Lamberty, coordinator of Pray for the City.

Pray for the City plans to do more of these events and find different places in the city with local churches collaborating along with non profit organizations.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dead, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash
Columbus Consolidated Government building
Some Columbus residents could see a property tax hike this year
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job

Latest News

Ft. Benning's Independence Celebration fireworks show is set to be their biggest ever. (Source:...
Ft. Benning to hold annual Independence Celebration, open to public
Fraternity awards 8 college-bound students scholarships in Phenix City
Fraternity awards 8 college-bound students scholarships in Phenix City
Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and ‘fur’ever home
Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and ‘fur’ever home
Columbus State University holds Seniors Walk the Runway fashion event
Columbus State University holds Seniors Walk the Runway fashion event