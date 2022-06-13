Local churches, organizations gather to pray for the city in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several churches across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered over the weekend to pray for the city leaders and first responders.

Pray for the City took place in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Special prayers went up for city officials, EMS, police and for those committing crime and those affected.

News Leader 9 spoke to some of the people attending and they say prayer changes things.

“Columbus is a city of believers and we believe that if we come together as one body as well people with the same mindset, if you want change we have to pray for change,” said Neashada Agbasi.

“I think that everybody knows what’s occurring around the world and what’s affecting out city so I think it’s important to have these kind of events and cover these kind of events,” said Juan Lamberty, coordinator of Pray for the City.

Pray for the City plans to do more of these events and find different places in the city with local churches collaborating along with non profit organizations.

