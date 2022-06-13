Man stealing $40,000 worth of catalytic converters arrested by LaGrange police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars after police find a business’ stolen catalytic converters inside his residence.

On June 10, a car parts manufacturing company reported a burglary.

About $40,000 worth of brand-new catalytic converter inserts and parts were stolen from the plant during the crime.

According to authorities, 48-year-old Antoine Cotton was identified as a potential suspect while investigating the incident.

On June 13, LaGrange police conducted a search at Cotton’s residence, where they found the stolen parts. The suspect was then placed under arrest and charged with burglary.

Additionally, Cotton was also charged with possession of cocaine after police found the substance on him during the arrest.

Ths case is still under investigation, and the LaGrange Police Department anticipates more arrests.

If you have any information about this case, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.