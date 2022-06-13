Muscogee County School District hosts first hearing on millage rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District hosted its first of the three public hearings today about setting the millage rate.

By state law, Muscogee County School District must either keep tax collections revenue neutral by decreasing the millage rate to offset the gained taxes from the property value updates or announce a tax increase.

The board is considering adopting a millage rate of 23.321%, the same as for the fiscal year 2022.

At the tentative rate, 7.62% more revenue will be generated next year. However, taxpayers whose property values have not increased will see no change in their school tax bill.

“The increase is due to inflation by maintaining our millage rate as it has been. We have not raised it in over 20 years. About five years ago, we decreased it. The only action we have done in the millage is decrease it,” said Muscogee County School District member Cathy Williams.

A final decision on the millage rate is taking place on June 27 at the Public Education Building on Macon Road.

