No. 14 Auburn forced to play game three at No. 3 Oregon State

Oregon State's Justin Boyd is tagged out by Auburn infielder Brody Moore while trying to steal...
Oregon State's Justin Boyd is tagged out by Auburn infielder Brody Moore while trying to steal second during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore.(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. (WTVM) - No. 3 Oregon State beat No. 14 Auburn 4-3 Sunday night in game two of the Corvallis Super Regional, forcing a third game on Monday, June 13.

With a win, the Tigers would advance to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

Oregon State’s left handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe struck out six over 5 2/3 innings.

Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana each hit solo home runs, allowing the Beavers to avoid elimination at the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional. Auburn won 7-5 Saturday in game one.

Hjerpe (11-2), who was originally scheduled to start game one, gave up three runs on three hits with two walks.

Beaver’s relief pitcher Ben Ferrer gave up two hits with no walks and three strikeouts over 3 1/3 scoreless innings, earning his third save of the season.

Auburn’s Joseph Gonzalez (7-3) recorded the loss, striking out five in five innings while allowing two earned runs.

The Tigers and Beavers will play Monday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. CDT in game three on ESPN2.

