Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and ‘fur’ever home

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week News Leader 9 is highlighting 7-year-old Jayda.

She’s a 50-pound bulldog lab mix who needs a slow introduction to other dogs but will warm up to them.

Her and cats are not friends but she loves her humans. She is a high energy dog and should be in a home with older children due to that.

A fun fact about Jayda? She’ll be sure to let you know when she’s ready to come inside simply by knocking on the door.

Jayda is crate, potty and leash-trained.

