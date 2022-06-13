Business Break
Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and 'fur'ever home

Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and ‘fur’ever home
Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and ‘fur’ever home(Source: Big Valley Rescue)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week News Leader 9 is highlighting 7-year-old Jayda.

She’s a 50-pound bulldog lab mix who needs a slow introduction to other dogs but will warm up to them.

Her and cats are not friends but she loves her humans. She is a high energy dog and should be in a home with older children due to that.

Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and ‘fur’ever home
Pet of the Week: Senior dog looking for loving family and ‘fur’ever home(Source: Big Valley Rescue)

A fun fact about Jayda? She’ll be sure to let you know when she’s ready to come inside simply by knocking on the door.

Jayda is crate, potty and leash-trained.

Click here to adopt this sweet pup or for more information.

