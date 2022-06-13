Semi-professional basketball teams to come to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s some exciting news in sports in Columbus. A new semi-pro basketball association is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley.

There will be both a women’s team - the Lady Venom - and a men’s team - the Georgia Vipers.

The co-owners of the Vipers and Venom, Angela Culliver and Dr. Tasha Mahone, who both also hold top positions in the PBA which has teams around the country, came to speak with our Dee Armstrong on the teams.

Below is the full interview:

