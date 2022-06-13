Business Break
Suspect sought in LaGrange wallet-snatching incident

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman’s wallet was snatched Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Phoenix Landing Apartments, located at 1200 Whitesville Street, at approximately 6:15 p.m. in reference to a robbery by force.

Following an investigation, authorities say the victim was in the hallway on the second floor of the apartment building when an unknown man pushed her and snatched her wallet. Police say the victim sustained a slight injury to her hand.

The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

