Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Very hot and humid workweek

Tyler’s forecast
A very hot and humid week is on tap with a few pop up storms from time to time.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! Most days will have highs well into the 90s (generally mid 90s) but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits at times so please take frequent breaks if you’re outside for any length of time! It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday with highs in the mid 90s. A few isolated late day and evening storms are possible. Our rain coverage goes up Tuesday it appears, at least to around 40%. We could even have some storms before noon so highs may end up being in the low 90s in most spots. We’ll have a chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, mainly during the second half of the day, as the heat and humidity continues. Fewer storms and a continuation of the heat by the end of the week and the weekend. We should see some reprieve in humidity by Father’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dead, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job
Columbus Consolidated Government building
Some Columbus residents could see a property tax hike this year

Latest News

A very hot and humid week is on tap with a few pop up storms from time to time.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally, 10 degrees or more above...
Temperatures Soar as We Head Into the Work Week
This Week's Muggy Meter
Heat and Humidity Build for the Work Week
Just in time for summer, the Bowers Pool will reopen on June 11 and will feature new amenities.
Quick Heat Up for the End of Our Weekend