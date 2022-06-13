Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A drowning victim and the woman hospitalized have been identified after being recovered from West Point Lake in Troup County.

According to Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe one of the victims entered the water from the shoreline and became distressed. Officials say the second victim entered the water in an attempt to help the first victim and became destressed themselves.

Authorities were dispatched to the incidents near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 40-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing. The victim was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange; deputies say she is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say they were unable to find the second victim, a 13-year-old female. Crews used boat operations to search for the child without success. A dive team with Columbus Fire & Rescue was later requested and began searching for her at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say the victim’s body was recovered by the dive teams around 7 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Makayla Prather. The adult in critical condition has been identified as Stephanie Walker, who was identified as the grand-mother to Makayla.

Nothing further at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.