Alabama, Georgia hit record high prices at gas pumps

At the gas pump (FILE)

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Alabama and Georgia have hit record highs at the gas pump, according to AAA.

In Georgia, the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.49. That’s a new record high according to the AAA website. Today’s average is up more than 16 cents from last week.

In our area, gas on average is most expensive in Chattahoochee and Webster counties.

Prices are even higher in Alabama. The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.63. That’s up 46 cents from May.

According to AAA, drivers in Russell County will pay more for gas while Chambers County has the lowest average prices.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

