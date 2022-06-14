Answering questions on COVID trials for small children in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your small children will probably be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID this month - maybe as soon as this week.

That means all children 5 years and younger will be eligible. Several trials for some of the most common drugs are conducted right here in Columbus.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Dr. Joseph G. Surber of Centricity Research on this topic.

The full interview is below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.