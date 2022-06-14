Auburn Alumni Association sending fans to Omaha for College World Series

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hey Auburn fans! Get your hands up for... baseball! Auburn Baseball is headed to the College World Series in Omaha and the Auburn Alumni Association is helping fans gather to cheer on the Tigers.

If you are planning to travel to Omaha for the game or would like to, the Auburn University Alumni Association is putting together travel packages and events in Auburn for fans.

Auburn fan, Steve Fleming, says the College World Series is a unique experience that is a bucket list item for Auburn fans.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time walking around baseball village to see downtown Omaha and being in the stands an hour early and cheer on boys on to victory hopefully,” said Fleming. “I’m an Auburn fan but I’m a baseball fan, so it’s baseball heaven. Butch and the coaching staff have done such a great job and I’m thrilled to go out there and see them play and can’t wait to see the orange and blue fill up the stadium in Omaha.”

Tickets for the game are in high demand and can be found on third-party sites for anywhere from $300-$600 for Saturday’s game.

