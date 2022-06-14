Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Alumni Association sending fans to Omaha for College World Series

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
By Reagan Ranzer and Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hey Auburn fans! Get your hands up for... baseball! Auburn Baseball is headed to the College World Series in Omaha and the Auburn Alumni Association is helping fans gather to cheer on the Tigers.

If you are planning to travel to Omaha for the game or would like to, the Auburn University Alumni Association is putting together travel packages and events in Auburn for fans.

Auburn fan, Steve Fleming, says the College World Series is a unique experience that is a bucket list item for Auburn fans.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time walking around baseball village to see downtown Omaha and being in the stands an hour early and cheer on boys on to victory hopefully,” said Fleming. “I’m an Auburn fan but I’m a baseball fan, so it’s baseball heaven. Butch and the coaching staff have done such a great job and I’m thrilled to go out there and see them play and can’t wait to see the orange and blue fill up the stadium in Omaha.”

Tickets for the game are in high demand and can be found on third-party sites for anywhere from $300-$600 for Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week
Economic impact: ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus boosting local businesses

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Opelika police searching for suspect in cosmetic store theft
Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft
Economic impact: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition in Uptown Columbus
At the gas pump (FILE)
Alabama, Georgia hit record high prices at gas pumps