Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn baseball advances to College World Series

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WTVM) - The No. 14 Auburn Tigers beat the No. 3 Oregon State Beavers, 4-3, on Monday night. The win gave the Tigers a 2-1 series win and clinched the program’s first trip to the College World Series since 2019.

The Tigers won the series opener, 7-5. Then, the Beavers responded with a 4-3 win in Game 2.

Auburn will face Ole Miss in the opening round of the College World Series on Saturday at 7/6c.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dead, woman hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash

Latest News

Oregon State's Justin Boyd is tagged out by Auburn infielder Brody Moore while trying to steal...
Auburn forced to play Game 3 at Oregon State
Auburn's Cole Foster slides past Oregon State's Gavin Logan to score during the third inning of...
Auburn beats Oregon State 7-5 in Game 1 of super regional
Girls Inc. hosts summer basketball tournament in Columbus
Bobby Howard resigns as head coach of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus