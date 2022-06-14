Can hot playgrounds be dangerous?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The playground is empty as temperatures continue to rise in Chattahoochee Valley, so parents are opting for some alternative ways to entertain children while school is out, but the temperatures are scorching.

“It’s just too hot, the playground, she even knows early in the morning, it’s too hot for even me to touch so splash pad was the best things for us today,” says mother Kaitlyn McMurry.

“It’s hot, and we just need a little bit of relief and get out of the house, and I don’t have the capacity to entertain her all day,” says parent Lizzyie Diquattro.

According to ChildhoodPreparedness.org, playground temperatures with plastic slides can reach up to 160-degrees, while rubber surfaces like swings can reach up to 170- degrees.

Those temperatures can cause second and third-degree burns as quickly as 3 seconds. “I put ice on her hands because touched things before, and she says like ow, and you can see like fingers turning red,” says McMurry.

This is why indoor play also works to keep kids cool.

“As hot as it is outside, right now we have about 60 tons of air conditioning unit pushing air in this place, to really help keep it cool, obviously avoiding any sunburn and second-degree burns,” says Jonathan Pfeiffer, General Manager of Launch Trampoline Park.

