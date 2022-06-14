Business Break
Deputies searching for man wanted in Smiths Station theft investigation

(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to theft investigation.

Deputies say the incident happened on June 11 at a convenience store in the 16000 block of US Highway 280 East in Smiths Station.

(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The store’s manager told authorities that approximately $200 was missing from the office. The person wearing the long-sleeved shirt is believed to have been involved and was occupying the black vehicle in the photo, according to Lee County deputies.

Anyone with information on the individual’s identity is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or 334-749-5651.

